All schools in School District 27 are cancelled for Jan. 15, 2020. (File photo)

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

School buses are cancelled yet again in B.C.’s Cariboo and Chilcotin regions – for a third straight day for some kids – because of the extreme cold.

Although the buses are not running, schools in District 27 are open, and teachers will be there.

The weather station at Puntzi Mountain, west of Williams Lake, was the coldest place in the province once again on Wednesday, with a mind-numbing temperature of -48 C at 6 a.m.

A day earlier, Puntzi Mountain reached -48.8 C, breaking the previous record of -43.4 C set in 2005.

Read More: School buses cancelled in Cariboo, Puntzi Mountain records -48.5C

The extreme weather, with blowing snow and unusually cold air, has closed most schools in the south coast, with officials telling commuters to stay home.

The forecast Wednesday in Williams Lake is for sunshine to start off, with increasing clouds in the afternoon followed by periods of light snow. Ice-fog patches will dissipate near noon with a wind of up to 15 km/h and a daytime high of -25 C.

The wind chill will be -43 C in the morning and -33 C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur in minutes.

Environment Canada is calling for about five centimetres of snow overnight and a temperature of -25 C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent
Next story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

Just Posted

Freezing winds a walk in the park for South Surrey teens

Earl Marriott Secondary students make the most of their snow day

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

Snowstorm postpones games at Surrey RCMP Classic; ‘Elite Eight’ matchups set

Revised schedule created for the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament

White Rock senior crafts 200 toques for Surrey’s homeless

June Young’s crochet donations began through volunteering with OWL Rehabilitation Society

Fewer crashes in Surrey despite Wednesday snow dump

The closure of schools in Surrey and Delta helped take the traffic pressure off the streets

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

Mix of rain and snow in the forecast as winter storm dampens

Cole weather warning still in effect for Fraser Valley, with a messy morning commute

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

UPDATE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

No charges for B.C. RCMP officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves

Most Read