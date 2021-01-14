Gabe Choi, a corrections officer, was killed in a highway crash by a car going the wrong way on Highway No. 1. (GoFundMe)

Gabe Choi, a corrections officer, was killed in a highway crash by a car going the wrong way on Highway No. 1. (GoFundMe)

B.C.’s police watchdog looking for witnesses to Chilliwack crash that killed corrections officer

Choi was killed in a two-vehicle collision caused by a car going the wrong way on Highway 1

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is looking for witnesses to the fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of corrections officer Gabe Choi.

In particular, the IIO is trying to find the driver of an eastbound container truck who was passing near the Lickman Road overpass on Highway No. 1 between 4:20 and 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 29, just before the collision. Investigators believe that person witnessed events leading up to the incident and may also have dashcam footage.

At approximately 4:00 am, the Upper Fraser Valley detachment of the RCMP received a call about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 1 near Laidlaw. A Chilliwack RCMP officer spotted the vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes near Annis Road and police unsuccessfully deployed a spike belt trying to stop it.

RELATED: Outpouring of support to remember car crash victim Gabe Choi

RELATED: Three dead after RCMP try to stop vehicle heading wrong way on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Police continued their pursuit, and approximately 700 metres from the Lickman Road overpass, the vehicle collided head-on with Choi’s and caught fire.

While two people from that vehicle died at the scene, Choi was taken to hospital where he died later that day.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident, particularly the driver of the truck described above, to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
eric.welsh@theprogress.com

@ProgressSports
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity
Next story
Man wanted on Richmond warrants arrested in Surrey

Just Posted

File photo Lauren Collins
Surrey RCMP staging six webinars on community safety between now and June

Speaker Series designed to help people train for and better understand the Block Watch Program, celebrating its 35th anniversary

RCMP logo
Man wanted on Richmond warrants arrested in Surrey

Kristopher Mino now facing 13 additional charges for break and enter

File photo
OUR VIEW: So much for hyper-local Surrey police force

‘We really need to get a police force that is in our communities, live in our communities and stay,’ McCallum told the Now-Leader

Jack Lee is pipe sergeant of the six-time world champion SFU Pipe Band. (file photo)
Virtual ‘ScotFestBC Robert Burns Celebration’ will feature Surrey piper, sing-alongs and more

Jack Lee and David Lunny among performers during Jan. 23 online event

TEASER photo only. Deborah Putman, Vefele Looks in the Mirror, 2009, acrylic on canvas. Surrey Art Gallery permanent collection.
Surrey gallery’s ‘Facing Time’ show features four dozen artists

Winter 2021 exhibit can be viewed during pre-booked times at the Bear Creek Park facility

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Luke Marston works on the seawolf mask for Canucks goalie Braden Holtby. (Mike Wavrecan photo)
B.C. Coast Salish artist designs new mask for Canucks goalie

Braden Holtby’s new mask features artwork by Luke Martson inspired by the legend of the seawolf

A GoFundMe was set up for Gabe Choi, a corrections officer killed in a highway crash, saw hundreds of donations in the first 24 hours. (GoFundMe)
B.C.’s police watchdog looking for witnesses to Chilliwack crash that killed corrections officer

Choi was killed in a two-vehicle collision caused by a car going the wrong way on Highway 1

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

‘Realities on the ground’ means that provinces, territories will have difficult choices to make

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in

Horgan skeptical on bending Canada’s freedom of movement

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

Most Read