Police shoot woman on Surrey’s King George Boulevard

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a police shooting on a busy Surrey street following calls about a woman with a weapon Tuesday afternoon (May 24).

According to a release from BC RCMP, officers were called to the 10500-block of King George Boulevard “for a report of a woman with a weapon.” Police say officers found the woman in the 10400-block of King George Boulevard “who was reportedly still in possession of the weapon.”

Police say “during an interaction” between the woman and police, she was shot by police.

The woman, according to police, was taken to hospital “with what are believed to be serious injuries.”

BC RCMP say it has notified the province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., while the Surrey RCMP’s general investigation section is conducting its own Criminal Code investigation.

The IIO says it will be releasing more information this afternoon.

Traffic cameras show police in the 10400-block of King George Boulevard. It appears to show police tape blocking part of the two right lanes, heading northbound.

Meantime, Katie Gartley told the Now-Leader she was taking an Uber home from work when she saw the shooting happen.

“The woman, she was kind of swinging her arms around and she had an object in her left hand … it didn’t look like a gun to me.”



