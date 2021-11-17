(Black Press Media)

B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Rest of the country will get scheduled test on Nov. 17

The entire country will be testing its Alert Ready emergency system on Wednesday (Nov. 17) but B.C. will not be participating.

“In light of the devastating flooding and mudslides in B.C., the province will not be participating in tomorrow’s test,” Alert Ready posted to social media on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

