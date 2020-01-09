(pxfuel.com)

B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Did you know regular, heavy drinking could lead to a higher chance of cancer after 50?

If you didn’t, you’re not alone – and that has Fraser Health worried.

Medical health officer Dr. Ingrid Tyler said 25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life.

“It’s becoming an increasingly concerning health issue that people are consuming large amounts of alcohol,” Tyler said.

“British Columbia consumes more alcohol than any other Canadian province, above national average,” she said.

That lead to 450 preventable cancer deaths in B.C. last year, 250 of which were in Fraser Health’s region. Canada-wide, about 3,000 people died due to preventable cancers caused by drinking.

Tyler said that could be because although there is a lot of awareness about some of the short-term risks of excessive drinking, longterm risks have not made it into the discourse.

“People are largely aware of the acute risks, about drinking and driving and drinking durin pregnancy,” she said.

“But an inquiry in Fraser Health showed that people are less commonly aware of the chronic disease risks.”

Those risks, Tyler said, are significant. Alcohol consumption has been linked to a variety of cancers, including oral, larynx, stomach, liver and breast cancers.

But how much can you safely drink?

“There are studies that show no amount of alchohol is safe,” Tyler said.

“But the most up to date guidelines around drinking… from the UK… they suggest that six standard drinks a week is a reasonable risk.”

Part of the issue, Tyler said, is that a drink you get at a bar is usually much bigger than the “standard.”

For example, researchers consider one “standard” wine to be just 2.6 oz – much smaller, Tyler said, than the six or nine ounces many restaurants serve.

A standard sized beer is just 250 millilitres, and that’s at four per cent. If your beer is 4.5 per cent, then it’s just 218 millilitres to a standard drink. For hard alcohol, one drink should be just 25 millilitres – just under one ounce.

But if that all sounds daunting, Tyler said Fraser Health has a few tips: try to have more alcohol-free days, choose non-alcoholic drinks and refuse drinks when it’s appropriate.

READ MORE: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country: study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2019 a year of successes and challenges for Delta police
Next story
Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Just Posted

White Rock marine-rescue event aims to inspire women to enter the field

Operation: This IS You! set for Feb. 22, applications now open

Surrey Eagles acquire WHL goaltender in deal with Fort McMurray Oil Barons

BCHL team acquires playing rights of Reece Klassen; sends backup goalie Cal Schell to Flin Flon

Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Police say vehicle drove through intersection and flipped multiple times on Jan. 7

Surrey’s Dhesi looks to wrestle his way to Olympics in Japan

A top-two finish March qualifier would send him to 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Grab your shovels and salt: More than 15 cm of snow on way to Fraser Valley

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Most Read