B.C. reports 2,364 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Friday

B.C. health authorities recorded 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with an increase in hospital patients with active infections continuing to rise.

There are 924 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 21, up from 891 in the past 24 hours, with 130 of the patients in intensive care, up from 119. There have been nine more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, four in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal and one on Vancouver Island.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

