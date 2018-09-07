B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Rent increases are regulated by a cost of living formula in B.C. (Black Press files)

Renters in B.C. may see increases of up to 4.5 per cent in 2019, based on the province’s formula for regulating rental rates.

B.C. legislation restricts landlords to one increase in a calendar year, capped at the consumer price index for the year plus two per cent. For 2019 the index is projected to be 2.5 per cent, the municipal affairs and housing ministry announced Friday.

RELATED: B.C. plugs short-term lease loophole

For people renting in manufactured home parks, the maximum increase is the same, plus a proportional amount for increases in local government charges and utility fees.

Landlords must provide a full month’s notice for rent increases. Assistance in dealing with disputes over rent, landlord access, inspections and other issues is available through the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health warning of possible measles exposure on BC Ferries
Next story
Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Just Posted

South Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old due in court Monday

Supreme court judge to hear case against Lisa Batstone

Guildford Walmart’s closure for Legionnaires’ testing ‘shouldn’t be means for panic’

Walmart in north Surrey closed doors Friday out of ‘abundance of caution’, Guildford mall remains open

Cost of Memorial Park delays ‘not known’

Current budget of project sits at $6,497,000, expected to be complete in 2019

With a boxing ring, play created in Surrey hits Vancouver Fringe Festival

‘Training of the Shrew’ staged by new 1001 Steps Theatre Society, with KPU connections

Surrey-raised murder victim remembered in new documentary film

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Man charged in B.C. school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

No decision yet after review board holds new hearing to see if Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Military arrives in Princeton to help mop up Cool Creek wildfire

Soldiers have also worked on the Gottfriedsen Mountain and Juliet Creek fires

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Most Read