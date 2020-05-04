B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Booton was among the people who cared for a COVID-19 patient. The doctors and nurses who care for the critically ill already understand death is a reality. But COVID-19 has added an emotional burden to their work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Three more seniors in longterm care have died as a result of COVID-19, the provincial health officer said Monday (May 4).

B.C.’s deaths now total 117, largely among seniors. The province has recorded 53 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,224 test positive results. Of those, 1,417 have recovered.

“Every area in B.C. has been affected,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus, with 20 of them in ICU. There have been 266 residents longterm care residents and 168 staff who have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 134 cases of COVID-19 at the Mission Institution, the worst-affected prison in Canada. Of those cases, 121 are among inmates at the medium security facility and 13 are among staff.

B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 and had its first community transmission case on March 5.

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

READ MORE: Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State
Next story
B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Surrey councillor says city wasted nearly $42K fighting Uber in court

‘We shouldn’t have found ourself in that situation to begin with,’ Linda Annis says

Drugs, weapons, cash seized in Newton

Two men and two women were arrested but charges have not been laid

Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

February altercation between two seniors left one man dead

PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners celebrate the beauty of Delta’s trees

The city received over 100 submissions for this year’s contest, themed “Trees in Delta”

Family awaits trial date three years after Surrey teen was killed in crash

‘We’re pissed off with how slow the system goes,’ says father of Travis Selje

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Older men with underlying illness most at risk of coronavirus

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

RCMP call for witnesses, video after Coquitlam boy on bike collides with SUV

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved ‘significantly’

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

WATCH: For #MayThe4th, a Star Wars ‘Cantina Band’ jam by VSO musicians and kids

‘We made this video as a gift to the kids who are all stuck at home’

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

DFO investigating dead salmon fry washed up on banks of the Fraser River

River advocates asking folks to document any more dead fish found along the Fraser

Most Read