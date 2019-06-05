A preliminary artist’s rendering has been posted to BC Housing’s website page for the proposed supportive housing project at 14706 104th Ave. The project would include about 60 units. (Image: BC Housing)

Guildford

Province proposes permanent site for supportive housing project in Surrey

Government says location would provide space for 60 ‘safe and secure’ homes

The provincial government has announced a proposed site for a permanent supportive housing project in Surrey.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a news release Wednesday (June 5) that in collaboration with the City of Surrey and Lookout Housing and Health Society, the province is hoping to build the new housing on the city-owned land at 14706 104th Ave.

The site, the release says, would provide approximately 60 “safe and secure homes for people experiencing homelessness.”

“The Province and the City of Surrey have made a commitment to work together to deliver 250 permanent supportive modular homes in Surrey. This city-owned land is the second permanent site to be identified as part of this commitment,” the release reads.

The ministry also said BC Housing and the city are working to find other sites in areas throughout the city to create additional permanent supportive homes, and the “remaining sites will be announced in the coming months as project proposals are finished.”

READ ALSO: New supportive homes proposed for Surrey, Feb. 25, 2019

The project, according to the ministry, would be managed by Lookout, “a non-profit with considerable experience operating similar housing and shelters in the area.”

Next to the proposed site in the Guildford Shelter, which has been operating for two years.

The ministry said BC Housing has submitted a rezoning application to the city. If the project is approved, BC Housing estimated the project will be completed by late 2020.

There will be a public information session on June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Guildford in the Fraser Room. The ministry said project partners will be on hand to answer questions and people will have an opportunity to view preliminary building design drawings.

Additional event information, can be found at letstalkhousingbc.ca/surrey. Information will also be mailed directly to local residents and businesses.


