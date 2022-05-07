Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Feb. 24, 2020. The deadline for the submission of the final report of the inquiry has been extended until June 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. money laundering report granted extension until June 3 after COVID-19 delays

The inquiry has heard from about 200 witnesses in hearings that started in May 2020

The deadline for the final report of British Columbia’s public inquiry into money laundering has been extended until June 3.

The B.C. government says in a statement the report’s submission had previously been due May 20, but the extension is a result of several members of the Cullen Commission inquiry team contracting COVID-19.

Commissioner Austin Cullen says his team members have since recovered and are healthy and working on the report.

Cullen himself did not contract COVID-19.

The province announced the inquiry in 2019 after a series of reports to the government found what the commission called “extraordinary” levels of money laundering in the real estate, casino, horse racing and luxury car sectors, fuelled in part by the illegal drug trade.

The inquiry has heard from about 200 witnesses in hearings that started in May 2020.

The Canadian Press

money laundering

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Overnight lane closures coming to the Pattullo Bridge for pothole repairs
Next story
Definition of ‘inefficient fossil fuel subsidy’ still elusive in Canada

Just Posted

Joanna Tucker and her father Frank Mueggenburg were among South Surrey and Langley residents who had expressed concerns with emissions proposed to be discharged from Weir Canada’s Campbell Heights facility. (File photo)
South Surrey rubber plant operated by Weir Minerals asks to boost emissions limit

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Animal-focused ‘Pets & Pickers’ TV series features Surrey woman who runs RAPS thrift stores

Trevor Halford, Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock, and opposition critic for education, children, family development and childcare, said he isn’t about to be intimidated out of asking tough questions in the Legislature on behalf of constituents. (File photo)
No response from B.C. MLA to autism advocacy group’s apology demand

rcmp
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Surrey