THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether it allows those who pay to unfairly jump the health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Locke gets cold reception from Surrey Police Board

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti sits down for a coffee to chat about his recent run at municipal office. Although he didn’t get elected, he says the experience was both exciting and inspiring—and he plans to run again. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
BIA executive director chats about his recent run at city council

Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month for November. (Graphic: whl.ca)
Surrey goaltender among top WHL players in November, with Pats’ Bedard, Giants rookie Honzek

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
ZYTARUK: Surrey council’s decisions, decisionzzzzz…

Surrey Police Board Nov. 30 meeting. (Screen shot)
Locke gets cold reception from Surrey Police Board