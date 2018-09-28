BC SPCA constables removed 34 animals in distress from a property near Ladysmith earlier this year. (File image from the BC SPCA)

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after a large number of various animals were found living in filthy conditions earlier this year.

The BC SPCA says they had to remove 34 animals from the Ladysmith property of Kramer Lowe on January 18. The animals included cats, bearded dragons, boa constrictors, turtles, guinea pigs and a variety of small animals.

One of the snakes found on the property, a reticulated python, is listed in the province’s Controlled Alien Species regulation, which prohibits the possession of alien animals who pose a risk to the health and safety of people or the environment, according to a release from the BC SPCA.

“The situation we encountered was very disturbing,” said Const. Tina Heary. “There were rotting dead animals, extremely high levels of ammonia from urine, caked feces, overcrowded cages, murky aquariums and reptiles kept in inadequate enclosures without proper heat sources. Many of the animals also lacked access to proper food or water.”

Lowe pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and to violating the Wildlife Act.

He will next be in court on Nov. 2 for sentencing where Lowe faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and a maximum lifetime ban on owning animals.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll
Next story
Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Just Posted

Kids to learn code, how to shoot YouTube videos at new Cloverdale learning centre

Level UP will offer video and animation, coding, and game design classes

Cloverdale firefighters free crow from precarious perch

Crow flies off unharmed after some help from Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

Senior Delta police officer suspended pending investigation of interactions with young woman

The officer has been off the job since late August while Saanich Police look into the matter

Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Breaking: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

Most Read