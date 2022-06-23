The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of Henry Garcia Molina

The Integrated Homicide Team has arrested a man in connection to a 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler.

On June 22, 2022, with assistance from E Division Major Crime’s integrated surveillance team and support from the Richmond RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty.

Jhooty has been charged with manslaughter for his involvement in the stabbing of 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Molina died in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021 at the Whistler Medical Clinic from stab wounds.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Prince George sues insurance company for not covering pandemic business losses
Next story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

Just Posted

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, says not to leave garage door openers in your car. “No need to smash windows or jimmy door locks on your home if they can just roll up your garage door,” she said. Annis held a media event in Cloverdale June 23 to highlight tips to prevent crime as the summer vacation season starts. (Photo: Submitted)
Burglars ‘switching tactics’ says Linda Annis

Law Society of B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey lawyer barred from practicing law for 12 years

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

Left to right: Kat Siemens, Savannah Browne and Susan J. Falk collaborated to create the Paris Salon exhibit, set to open next month. (Contributed photo)
Paris-themed art exhibit scheduled for White Rock gallery