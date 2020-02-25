An RCMP standoff on Jan. 10, 2020 at a house on Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver owned by Jason Rivero. Rivero couldn’t get out of his rental agreement with his downstairs tenant, Alexander Tanasescu, even though Tanasescu is in jail. (Twitter/ @molly_n_max)

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

A North Vancouver landlord is baffled by a Residential Tenancy Branch decision that won’t allow him to evict a convicted killer who destroyed his suite and was arrested in a police standoff in January.

The reason Jason Jaguar Rivero can’t end the tenancy agreement with his renter, Alexander Dinu Tanasescu?

Alexander Dinu Tanasescu killed a fellow inmate at Fraser Valley Correctional Centre in 2010. (Facebook)

Because Tanasescu is in jail so Rivero could not personally serve him with information about the hearing in accordance with the Residential Tenancy Act.

“This person killed somebody in jail,” Rivero told The Progress. “He threatened me and my family.… After what I told them, after all the pitfalls, they decided I couldn’t end the tenancy because I couldn’t serve the required documents personally to Mr. Tanasescu who was in jail and unreachable.”

Tanasescu did indeed kill a fellow inmate at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in 2010. He beat the man to death in an MMA-style attack after his victim called him a “goof.”

• READ MORE: Man who once killed a fellow inmate convicted of threatening guard at Kent

Tanasescu was in Chilliwack provincial court on Nov. 13 for sentencing on a conviction for uttering threats against a correctional officer at Kent Institution in 2017.

It was during this sentencing that Rivero became part of Tanasescu’s, story even though he didn’t know it. As part of a conditional sentence, Judge Wendy Young asked why electronic monitoring was not being considered. His lawyer explained that because monitoring requires a technical suitability report be prepared, that would require interviewing the landlord who would then find out about Tanasescu’s past, which could have jeopardized his housing.

Crown did not push for the electronic monitoring so Rivero never knew who he was renting his ground floor suite to.

“This was a really bad move from the court,” he said. “Why is this person on the streets? Its is not normal. He is not a normal person.”

Rivero said the tenancy was fraught from the start, and that Tanasescu was paranoid and acted bizarrely.

Then on Jan. 10, 2020, there were some odd sounds coming from downstairs. Rivero went to check it out and after a few minutes of knocking, Tanasescu came to the door. He had created a fort-like structure out of couches in the unit, and was acting strange. That’s when Rivero spotted the handgun that looked like a .45-calibre pistol in his hand.

“‘You are never going to take me out of here alive,’” is what Rivero said Tanasescu said to him.

Rivero left, called 911 and so began a six-hour standoff that blocked Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver, culminating in the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team launching a tear-gas canister through the window before removing Tanasescu.

With a six-month rental contract in place, Rivero then tried to cancel it. He went to the Residential Tenancy Branch on Jan. 13 and a dispute resolution hearing was held on Jan. 20.

Tanasescu, who is back in jail, obviously did not attend the hearing. Rivero said the RCMP told him that Tanasescu was unreachable, so notice of the hearing was posted on the door of the suite.

Because the tenant was not served in person as per the law, the arbitrator would not cancel the rental contract.

“I explained several times to the arbitrator but she did not accepted my explanations and dismissed my claim. At this point Mr. Tanasescu is still my tenant,” Rivero said.

The decision is baffling to Rivero, but at least the contract is up in April and, needless to say, won’t be renewed. Rivero said he wanted to talk about the situation to let people know how stubborn bureaucracy can be at times.

“I want people to know how bureaucrats act in situations like this,” he said. “There is no criteria for these people. They are robots. They might as well substitute them with a computer program.”

Tanasescu remains in custody and is next due in court March 10 facing the charge of breaching his conditional release order.

• RELATED: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Alexander Dinu Tanasescu killed a fellow inmate at Fraser Valley Correctional Centre in 2010. (Facebook)

Previous story
Fraser Valley couple wins $500K after finding scratch-and-win while moving
Next story
Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Lyn Lay calls it a day after 23 years of work at Surrey Arts Centre

‘I’ll still be working in the non-profit sector with the Youth Arts Council,’ she says

Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade petition asks government to remove ‘archaic’ taxi boundaries

PHOTOS: Sold-out Surrey party raises $1.35M in ‘Celebration of Care’ at hospital

Hollywood-style event attracted close to 700 people to Aria Convention Centre

Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

Three months later, city official Coun. Dalvir Nahal said she’s more angry than anything

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country

Most Read