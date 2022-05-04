British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

Robinson: ‘We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care’

British Columbia’s finance minister says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States.

Selina Robinson reacted strongly to questions about the status of abortion in B.C. and Canada following reports the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature Tuesday, Robinson said “any change to access to abortion will be over my dead body.”

Robinson says access to abortion is about health care and B.C. is committed to making sure that continues.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protects the right to perform abortions across the United States.

A draft opinion published Monday reveals a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s nine justices were in favour of striking down the decision.

“Absolutely nothing is changing here in B.C. on abortions,” says Robinson. “We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Report: US Supreme Court draft suggests landmark abortion ruling could be overturned

abortion

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

Customers line up outside Cloverdale’s Elevated Music April 23 on Record Store Day, a worldwide sales day focusing on record stores. Many new records and limited-edition pressings are released exclusively on Record Store Day, making the sales day an eagerly anticipated event. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Record Store Day resounding success at Elevated Music

Frontline worker ‘superheroes’ are the focus of an upcoming fundraiser organized by South Surrey and White Rock students. (pahf.ca photo)
White Rock, South Surrey youth plan frontline ‘superheroes’ celebration

Coast Salish drummers Bernadette Williams and August Williams perform a welcome song at Cloverdale Traditional School May 3 during a 100th-anniversary celebration for the longest continuously used school site in Surrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Traditional School hosts 100th-anniversary celebration

Tutoring program in Surrey libraries are open to the public for help in becoming more literate in reading, writing and math. (Mentatdgt/Pexels.com)
White Rock group looking for tutors to help adults with reading, writing and math