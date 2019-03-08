B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Two huskies, Kodi and Tigger, went missing in the Parksville area last Christmas Eve. (Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton/Facebook)

A woman in a small community south of Parksville on Vancouver Island says she is receiving death threats, after her partner shot and killed two dogs on her property a few months ago for mauling her goat.

Wendy Glover said two huskies, who were not wearing collars, entered her property in Errington the morning of Dec. 24 and attacked the goat. Glover’s partner shot and killed the dogs to prevent them from attacking anymore livestock. The animals were then buried on the property.

The pets are believed to be Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton’s two huskies, Kodi and Tigger, who went missing from her yard on Dec. 24.

“I did what was necessary to protect my goat,” Glover said. “I couldn’t save her ability to be a productive member of our homestead, but I might just have saved other animals in the area.”

Although she had seen the missing posters for Kodi and Tigger, she doesn’t believe they were the same animals.

“The description of the dogs missing is one of livestock guardians and pampered beloved family pets. They cannot be both seasoned killers and fulfill the description of those missing.”

There were multiple reports of sightings of the missing dogs, she said, adding to her impression they weren’t the same ones buried on her property.

Oceanside RCMP were called after the dogs were shot. Police said the farmer shot them under the authority of the Livestock Protection Act.

Residents have let the criticism fly on social media. Glover said she and her partner are receiving threats, telling them to “leave town or die.” RCMP issued a statement this week to the general public, warning against vigilantism.

“If I could have gotten the dogs off my goat without being seriously injured, wouldn’t I?” Glover said. “The answer here is yes, I would, and just so we are clear, I would have locked them in my greenhouse, called animal control and insisted that they be euthanized, because what I saw was not the behaviour of a livestock guardian or a pet-type canine.”

Kenton said her dogs, Kodi and Tigger, were gentle creatures who had always lived among animals.

“They lived with a mini-horse that was half blind and geriatric, they’ve been raised around baby goats, baby sheep, orphan kittens… we have everything here. We do a rescue,” Kenton said. “They had absolutely not one ounce of aggression in their bodies.”

Kenton said she wants the dogs’ bodies dug up from Glover’s yard so they can be identified, and if they are hers, she can bury them in her own yard in an attempt to gain some closure. She plans to get a conservation officer involved and get a necropsy performed.

“I want physical proof that these dogs have done anything,” Kenton said. “This is the worst thing that my family has gone through.”

