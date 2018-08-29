B.C. expected to sue drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

The B.C. government is expected to announce Wednesday it is suing drug companies to recover the costs of fighting the overdose crisis.

Matthew Herder, the director of the Health Law institute at Dalhousie University in Halifax, confirmed the news in an email to Black Press Media.

Attorney General David Eby and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy are expected to make the announcement at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

As of the end of July, 878 people had died in 2018 alone.

