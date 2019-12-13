The Supreme Court of Canada is seen Friday April 25, 2014 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

The Supreme Court of Canada says the B.C. agency responsible for managing public-sector pension plan investments is constitutionally immune from remitting the goods-and-services tax to the federal government.

However, the top court says the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, a Crown agency, still might be on the hook for GST payments due to agreements it signed with Ottawa.

The management corporation had been ordered to pay almost $40.5 million in GST, plus interest and penalties, for delivering investment-management services for pooled portfolios.

The corporation then sought a declaration from the B.C. Supreme Court that it was immune from federal excise taxes.

A B.C. judge ruled the federal government could not order the corporation to remit the GST on the basis that, as an agent of the provincial Crown, it enjoyed the same immunity from federal taxes as the province.

The judge however also found the corporation was bound by taxation agreements it had signed, but even after Friday’s Supreme Court of Canada ruling the nature of any specific obligations under those agreements remains unclear.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 50-year-old man found safe
Next story
Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

Just Posted

Gift-wrapping tips from a new-to-Surrey pro

Nikki Pursani aims to bring ‘happiness and excitement’ with her Wrapped by Nikki enterprise

Surrey’s new top cop doesn’t believe residents have lost faith in the RCMP

Brian Edwards will take over the reins of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment on Jan. 6

‘No updates’ on five-year anniversary of South Surrey teen’s violent death

15-year-old Dario Bartoli died early Dec. 13, 2014 after being attacked in park

Surrey mother voices concerns about Highway 15 intersection after crash

Kim Squirell’s daughter and her friend injured in collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

Surrey Schools to sell property meant for school due to close proximity to pretrial

Sale funds would go toward purchasing new potential school site

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

RCMP at Maple Ridge school over threat left in washrooms

Written notes found in three bathrooms

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Vancouver police investigate shooting in downtown Eastside homeless camp

The man suffered non-life-threatening injurie

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

Most Read