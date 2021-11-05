Employee at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre, in Whitestown, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

B.C. COVID-19 infection rate stays steady, 549 cases Friday

Two private schools in Okanagan closed after outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reported 549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, similar to results earlier in the week.

There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Nov. 5, for a total of 2,201 since the pandemic began in B.C. There are 441 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up 13 from Thursday, and 129 in intensive care, down one.

Two new outbreaks have been reported at Vernon Christian School and King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, both of which have closed for two weeks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

