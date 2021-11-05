B.C. COVID-19 infection rate stays steady, 549 cases Friday

B.C. public health teams reported 549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, similar to results earlier in the week.

There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Nov. 5, for a total of 2,201 since the pandemic began in B.C. There are 441 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up 13 from Thursday, and 129 in intensive care, down one.

Two new outbreaks have been reported at Vernon Christian School and King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, both of which have closed for two weeks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: More B.C. health care workers stepping up for vaccine

RELATED: Coughing on server is assault, Alberta judge rules

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus