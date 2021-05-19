In this Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, a worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

In this Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, a worker collects pieces of shark fins dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

B.C. company fined $60K for illegally importing shark fins from threatened species

Kiu Yick Trading Company has been ordered to pay $60,000 for importing 434 kilograms of shark fins

A trading company based in Vancouver has been fined for importing hundreds of kilograms of shark fins from a threatened species.

A statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says Kiu Yick Trading Company has been ordered to pay $60,000 for importing 434 kilograms of shark fins.

It says the ruling was issued in provincial court after the company pleaded guilty to unlawfully importing an at-risk or threatened species in 2018, as part of a large shipment of dried shark fins from Hong Kong.

The fine must be paid to the federal government’s Environmental Damages Fund and Kiu Yick forfeited all 13 boxes of silky shark fins but was allowed to keep the remainder of the inspected shipment, which included fins from two other species of shark not considered at risk.

Shark fins are used in traditional medicines and in making shark-fin soup.

The silky shark, found in most of the world’s subtropical waters and known for the smooth texture of its skin, is ranked as “near threatened,” because its population is decreasing, it has a long gestation period, few young and is slow growing.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Saanich resident helps take a bite out of global shark fin trade

fishingshark fins

Previous story
UPDATE: Youth who killed South Surrey mechanic had ‘lethal intent to kill’
Next story
Body discovered in parked van in Mission with 2 dogs, 1 dead

Just Posted

During his State of the City Address Tuesday Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said ‘Today, the Surrey Police Service is established.’ (Screen shot)
Watchdog dealing with complaints against Surrey Police despite force not being active

Paul Daynes aware of ‘at least six other letters of complaint’ beside his own to B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following South Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)
Surrey Batman fan makes a short film he calls ‘Rise of the Bat’

‘I chose Batman as my first film (because) everyone has an opinion of him,’ Ashvin Dayal says

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

In dark times, let your light shine bright

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Crescent Beach saved two people from Semiahmoo Bay on Monday. (RCMSAR photo)
Two people rescued after being found clinging to boat in Semiahmoo Bay

Rough seas overturned vessel

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Transit police say they’ve apprehended alleged gang member Luis Manuel Baez and he’s now facing multiple charges. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Luis Manuel Baez, 23, was spotted in the parking lot of Metrotown mall Tuesday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read