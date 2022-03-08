Communication tower goes up to provide high-speed internet service to the Bridge River Valley in B.C.’s southern Interior, June 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Communication tower goes up to provide high-speed internet service to the Bridge River Valley in B.C.’s southern Interior, June 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. commits to reach last 115,000 remote households with internet

Five-year federal-provincial effort includes satellite links

The latest in a long line of commitments to extend high-speed internet service across B.C.’s vast remote regions is an $830 million federal-provincial program over the next five years that promises to reach 115,000 remote households that still don’t have it.

B.C. Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the program Tuesday, emphasizing that many of the far-flung communities still not reached are Indigenous.

“This joint record investment of $830 million between the federal and provincial governments means many First Nations communities will have high-speed internet access for the first time, advancing true, lasting and meaningful reconciliation and self-determination,” Beare and Kahlon said in a statement March 8. “Approximately 115,000 households in rural, remote and Indigenous communities that are still underserved will now have the same digital economic opportunities as larger urban communities.”

The need for internet access has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and new technologies are bringing a B.C. government promise going back more than a decade closer to reality. Remote health care, education and work have become practical to deliver, using low-orbit satellites as well as wired and fibre optic connections.

The B.C. government’s first push to extend high-speed internet across the province came in 2009, as part of an exclusive contract with Telus to provide government internet services as it rolled out its 3G network. That network extended to 2,100 communities across B.C. and Alberta that previously had no internet access.

RELATED: ‘Phase 3’ rural internet project reaches B.C. north, Cariboo

RELATED: Networks strained as federal employees switch to remote

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit
Next story
Surrey to consider aligning drinking water conservation plan with Metro Vancouver’s

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Country Fair moves a step closer to becoming a reality

Surrey provincial courthouse. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
5-day trial to be set in Surrey mayor’s public mischief case

Gina Williams will sing at Surrey’s Northwood United Church this coming Sunday afternoon, March 13. (Photo: ginawilliams.com)
‘Ukraine Benefit Concert’ in Surrey to feature gospel singer who has toured the country

A Walk for Peace, to mark International Women’s Day, is set for noon till 1 p.m. today (March 8, 2022) at White Rock’s Memorial Park. (File photo)
‘Walk for Peace’ planned today at White Rock’s Memorial Park