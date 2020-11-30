Ed Holden owns and operates The Christmas Store at Potters, located on 48th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Ed Holden owns and operates The Christmas Store at Potters, located on 48th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

SHOPPING

‘B.C. Buy Local Week’ kicks off with urgent plea to holiday shoppers

‘Local businesses are just hanging on,’ says organizer of the week-long campaign

Many smaller, independent businesses may face closure if B.C. shoppers don’t make a strong effort to buy local this holiday season.

So warn backers of B.C. Buy Local Week, which started Monday (Nov. 30) and continues until Dec. 6, as “an annual celebration of the unique contributions that B.C. businesses make to our economy.”

The ninth annual initiative encourages consumers to do their holiday spending at locally-owned businesses, to keep businesses open after being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local businesses are just hanging on, and really need our support at this time,” says Amy Robinson, founder and executive director of LOCO BC, which co-ordinates the Buy Local Week campaign in the province.

“Retail sales this year have plummeted, while online shopping with multinationals has soared. BC Buy Local Week is a great time to start shifting your shopping towards local businesses when making your holiday purchases, including buying gifts, gift cards, food or drinks.”

Ed Holden operates the Christmas Store at Potters, a 28,000-square-foot destination store at 192nd Street and 48th Avenue in Surrey.

“I buy stuff on Amazon and websites, too, because sometimes you just can’t find it in stores,” Holden said. “But there’s not much we don’t have here, and we try to the make the shopping experience fun. We have some locally made products, a good mix.”

The garden shop’s Christmas store first opened 16 years ago as a way to keep staff employed year-round, he said.

“This has worked really well for us, and it’s a fun time of year for us,” said H0lden, who lives in White Rock. “We put on a lot of extra staff at Christmas, and employees from the other stores come here to work.”

This year year the store layout has changed, with wider aisles and other COVID-19 protocols.

“There isn’t a lot of things for people to do this Christmas,” Holden noted, “so we try to have something here for everyone. Someone wrote that you know, ‘You can go there, you don’t have to pay to get in and it’s free, something to do.’ Well, I’d never thought of it that way.”

• RELATED STORY, from Nov. 2: Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

Meantime, in the absence of an in-person trade show this year, Surrey-based operators of the West Coast Christmas Show have launched “e-Shops” as an online shopping portal for products made and sold by local artisans and business operators.

Event producer Heather Angeard long ago resigned herself to the cancellation of the event, typically held at Abbotsford’s TradeEx facility, due to COVID-19 health restrictions on visitor attendance at such gatherings.

Angeard said she’s been troubled by the financial hardship the cancellation would have on the nearly 300 vendors, a large percentage of them “small homegrown businesses and artisans from throughout the province who rely each year on live events to find customers for their products.”

West Coast Christmas Show typically attracts 19,000 visitors each year.

To create the e-Shop, she had to develop an entirely new web platform directly tied to westcoastchristmasshow.com.

“The website has always enjoyed huge visitor numbers, as people would check the site for more information on the upcoming event and the lineup of vendors and even some of the products and artifacts that they would be selling at the show,” Angeard said.

• READ ‘OUR VIEW’: Businesses in Surrey need us this Christmas.

E-commerce is a key to Surrey Store to Door, launched last spring in response to the pandemic, as a place where Surrey-area residents can shop online from businesses close to home. The directory now involves 523 businesses, who register for free, and has attracted more than 36,200 shoppers to date.

“I’d say the bulk of them are Surrey residents, so we’re seeing local residents rise up and support their local businesses,” said Stephen Wu, Surrey’s manager of economic development.

A recent revamp of the Store to Door website includes special deals along with additional retailers and service providers.

“We have a lot of personal-care services with gift cards, fashion, jewelers, quite a diverse number of business, including counselling for mental health services,” Wu noted.

“I think this shows there’s a lot of appetite and appreciation that the city is helping to promote local businesses in the community.”

Surrey’s Downtown Business Association is part of an “Open With Care” campaign urging Surrey residents to shop locally in a show of support for businesses that are taking a “significant economic hit” on account of the pandemic. The BIA’s website includes a Business Directory of 1,400 members, at downtownsurreybia.com.

Surrey Councillor Allison Patton, on behalf of Mayor Doug McCallum, read out a proclamation at the Nov. 23 meeting concerning BC Buy Local Week.

“Purchasing goods and services from locally owned businesses strengthens the local economy, fosters community and contributes to a greener province,” Patton said.

with file from Tom Zytaruk

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Board of Trade calls for ‘immediate’ government help for businesses shut down.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasRetailing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging
Next story
Former Pitt Meadows mayor suspended from practising law for 14 months

Just Posted

Ed Holden owns and operates The Christmas Store at Potters, located on 48th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘B.C. Buy Local Week’ kicks off with urgent plea to holiday shoppers

‘Local businesses are just hanging on,’ says organizer of the week-long campaign

File photo
Man, 68, charged with arson, assault and threatening in Whalley summer fire

David Thind charged in connection with a house fire in the 13000-block of 112A Avenue on Aug. 28

(Delta Police Department photo)
Scam-savvy North Delta couple help would-be victims avoid Bitcoin fraud

Mike’s Convenience Store owners have stopped several folks from being scammed at their Bitcoin ATM

Swimmer Arianna Hunsicker outside the pool at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex. The Surrey Knights swim club member is aiming to compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next summer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey swimmer aims for Paralympic Games amid COVID-19 challenges at Fleetwood pool

Arianna Hunsicker and other Knights club members train at the only public pool open in Surrey

One man is dead after a shooting in Fleetwood Sunday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)
UPDATE: Police ask for dash cam videos after 29-year-old man shot dead in Surrey

Incident took place near shopping complex at the corner of 152 Street and Fraser Highway

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Judge hears Langley development case that could end in mayor, councillors booted out of council

The conflict of interest case was launched by local voters a year ago

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Harbour seals rest on log booms at Flavelle Mill in Port Hardy. With recent announcements the mill will be getting rid of the log booms, Dr. David Rosen sees an opportunity to study how the disappearance of this highly-frequented refuge for the seals will alter their behaviour in Burrard Inlet. (Photo supplied by David Rosen)
What the heck is going on with marine mamals in Vancouver waterways?

UBC researcher asks why they’re returning, and what role we’re playing

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009. (RCMP photo)
Human remains found off U.S. coast in 2009 identified as Penticton man

Jim Neufeld, 55, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton Jan. 21, 2009

Most Read