B.C. bolsters protections of heritage, archeological sites

Updated law would give government stronger powers to refuse, amend, suspend and cancel permits

New legislation would require anyone discovering sites or objects of potential heritage value in B.C. to report them to the government’s archeological division.

Doug Donaldson, forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development minister, says the amendments to the Heritage Conservation Act would strengthen the protection of archeological sites and form part of the government’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

Donaldson says people wanting to develop land where there is little knowledge of its history may be required to complete an archeological study on the property.

He says the amended legislation, which are the first changes to the act in 20 years, would give the government enhanced powers to refuse, amend, suspend and cancel permits.

The ministry says there are more than 54,000 registered archeological sites in B.C. and the province’s archeology branch processes about 500 permits annually.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Intervention, prevention among goals of anti-gang funds for Surrey: MP
Next story
Hidden tunnels found below Alcatraz prison

Just Posted

She’s killing it: Surrey’s Van Ryk named Canada West women’s volleyball player of the year

In a vote by 13 university coaches, Surrey Christian grad tops the competition

Nicomekl Rowing Club program offers a chance to test the water

South Surrey-based club’s Learn to Row program set for spring

Man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault relating to stabbing outside North Delta elementary school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

Intervention, prevention among goals of anti-gang funds for Surrey: MP

‘We need to do, in some instances, more than monitor and control’

Surrey Schools receives nearly $2.2M from province for upgrade projects

Funding for boiler, plumbing upgrades, new school buses

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Mother of B.C. homicide victim shocked over eight-year sentence for killer

‘Our grief over the loss of our beloved Doug is now compounded with this shocking injustice’

Most Read