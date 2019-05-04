At one killed in plane crash near Smithers

A distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Smithers.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 airplane on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft out of CFB Comox were dispatched, and have found the crash site, about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

RCMP are now in charge, and confirm fatalities, but do not say how many, or where the plane was going.

Previous story
Thefts from auto in Delta up during first quarter of 2019
Next story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 26 to May 3

Remembering Travis Selje, RCMP investigate alleged kidnapping attempt and more

Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

Surrey family takes part in Canucks Autism Network’s ‘airport rehearsal’ at YVR

Tour gives individuals, families a feel for the process of travelling

Helicopter, dogs and dunk tank for cops at another Surrey RCMP open house this month

Annual event held to mark National Police Week

Terry Fox run in need of organizer for Surrey neighbourhood

National run day is Sept. 15

VIDEO: Sheep to shawl wars at Museum of Surrey

Langley, White Rock and Vancouver spinning and weaving teams engaged in a complete sheep to shawl competition.

At one killed in plane crash near Smithers

A distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

VIDEO: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

In Game 1 of the championships, Vancouver take the game 5-4 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Most Read