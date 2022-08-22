Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known

Dozens of people have been left without a home after an apparent explosion sparked a fire between two buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says social services staff are trying to house at least 40 people from the single-room occupancy hotels.

Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known but it blew out a couple of windows before flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

He says there is significant fire and water damage to both hotels on Powell Street, which remains closed to traffic following the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked around 4 a.m.

Morin says one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The blaze occurred in the same neighbourhood where a street encampment has been ordered dismantled by the city’s fire chief due to fire and safety concerns, prompting widespread discussions about homelessness in the city.

RELATED: Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

RELATED: Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police

firePovertyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Man dead after stabbing in Cloverdale
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

“Surrey On Screen” is now showing at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibition showcases TV and film productions that were filmed in Surrey over the years. Pictured are press passes from the TV series Smallville along with Lois Lane’s “Rules of Reporting.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Surrey On Screen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Play On! Canada’s street hockey festival series is coming to Cloverdale Sept. 24-25. (Photo via ​​playon.ca)
Street hockey festival coming to Cloverdale

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section