Arson charges for Surrey man follow investigation of five incidents in Newton

The RCMP probe began just after noon on April 15

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested and charged a man for a string of arsons in the Newton area.

The investigation began just after noon on April 15 when police received a tip from Surrey Fire Services that several small intentional fires were set in garbage cans in Newton, since 9:30 a.m. that morning.

“The circumstances of each fire led investigators to believe that these fires may be connected,” according to a news release posted to surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

At around 12:50 p.m., another fire was set in a dumpster at a fast food restaurant in the 6300-block of King George Boulevard.

“Officers responded to the restaurant and quickly gathered enough evidence to identify a suspect,” the news release says. “Officers then dispersed throughout the area and patrolled for the suspect, who was located and arrested at a nearby bus stop.”

Now charged with five counts of arson causing damage to property is Surrey resident Balveer Singh Boparai, 51, police say.

Investigating a string of arsons in such a short period of time “requires a great deal of coordination,” says Surrey RCMP Frontline Officer, Inspector Marina Wilks. “We are grateful for the partnership with Surrey Fire Services and the assistance of the Surrey RCMP Arson Coordinator,” the news release says.



