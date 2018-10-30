Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

Emergency response team called in to assist RCMP with weapons complaint

A major police response shut down an area of Cloverdale last night, as RCMP investigated a weapons complaint in the 17600-block of 60 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said they called out to investigate a weapons complaint, and that the investigation is still in its early stages.

A Black Press Media freelancer said officers responded at around 9 p.m. on Monday night (Oct. 29). Police closed the area down and called for the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team to assist them, and a tactical armoured vehicle also responded to the incident.

The freelancer said a flash bang was detonated to notify occupants of the address that there was an armoured vehicle in the front yard. A man who arrived at the scene was taken into custody.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

Emergency response team called in to assist RCMP with weapons complaint

Surrey, Langley seniors invited to lunch at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Free meal, flu shots, and opportunity to sign up for Cloverdale Christmas Hamper

Lower Mainland mayor suggests Surrey pay back $50M already spent on LRT

McCallum says Surrey has ‘no intention’ of repaying the money, and it’s ‘TransLink’s problem’ due to lack of consultation

Pioneer at Surrey’s Holy Cross school gets call from BC Football Hall of Fame

At age 77, Bob DeJulius is still as assistant coach with junior team at Fleetwood-area school

Semiahmoo Totems toppled by Magee in final of Peace Arch News Classic

Semifinal match of annual girls volleyball tournament ‘one we’ll be talking about for awhile’

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo block contained after a report of a man with his face covered, carrying a long gun

Incumbent’s name drawn to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Most Read