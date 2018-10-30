Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

A major police response shut down an area of Cloverdale last night, as RCMP investigated a weapons complaint in the 17600-block of 60 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said they called out to investigate a weapons complaint, and that the investigation is still in its early stages.

A Black Press Media freelancer said officers responded at around 9 p.m. on Monday night (Oct. 29). Police closed the area down and called for the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team to assist them, and a tactical armoured vehicle also responded to the incident.

The freelancer said a flash bang was detonated to notify occupants of the address that there was an armoured vehicle in the front yard. A man who arrived at the scene was taken into custody.



