Appeal Court quashes Surrey drug trafficking convictions, orders new trial

Amrit Singh Rai had been convicted of three counts of drug trafficking after a seven-day trial

A Surrey man who was convicted of trafficking in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine while operating a recovery home in the city will get a new trial after the B.C. Court of Appeal decided Friday that the trial judge erred in his assessment of the case and quashed the convictions.

Amrit Singh Rai had been convicted of three counts of drug trafficking after a seven-day trial. It was alleged the crimes happened between January 19, 2012 and May 15, 2012 when Rai operated and lived in “Freedom for Life Recovery House,” for people recovering from substance abuse.

The court heard the charges stemmed from an undercover investigation. There is a publication ban on any information that could identify any witnesses or undercover police involved in this case.

READ ALSO: New trials ordered for two accused robbers convicted in Surrey court

READ ALSO: Surrey Traffic Court opens for business on Nov. 4

The Crown’s theory was that Rai masterminded a conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs sold out of Citypoint Towers in Surrey.

Three units were involved in the investigation – units 1902 and 1509 in Tower 2, and unit 1804 in Tower 1.

Justices Robert Bauman and Susan Griffin in their Nov. 1 reasons for judgment – concurred in by Justice Mary Saunders – noted the case against Rai was “entirely circumstantial.”

The appeal court decided to “quash the convictions and direct a new trial,” after finding that the trial judge had “misapprehended material evidence, failed to rule on a central issue involving the admissibility of hearsay evidence, and effectively imposed an evidentiary burden of proof on the appellant to establish an alternative inference to circumstantial evidence.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
SeaBus services cancelled on first day of Vancouver transit dispute
Next story
UPDATE: Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Just Posted

Appeal Court quashes Surrey drug trafficking convictions, orders new trial

Amrit Singh Rai had been convicted of three counts of drug trafficking after a seven-day trial

Diwali drew more fireworks complaints than Halloween, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey Mounties received 147 complaints during Diwali and 121 during Halloween

Free weekday parking at White Rock’s waterfront started today

Visitors stopping by Monday to Friday can keep their coins in their pockets till Feb. 1

Surrey council set to vote Monday on declaring a climate emergency

A group of Surrey residents from a variety of environmental groups are expected to attend the meeting

Remembrance Day services to be held across Surrey

Ceremonies to be held in Cloverdale, Port Kells, Newton, Whalley, Crescent Beach and at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Air Quality Bulletin issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Stagnant air and fine particulates prompt warning

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

SeaBus services cancelled on first day of Vancouver transit dispute

Strike expected to escalate in coming months if deal not reached

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Most Read