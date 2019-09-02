Apparent bomb found near parked car in Surrey

Explosive disposal unit called after apparent improvised explosive device located

After extinguishing a small fire in North Surrey Sunday morning, Surrey Fire Services found what was believed to be an “improvised explosive device.”

BC RCMP E Division senior media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Peace Arch News via email Monday that a number of residents were evacuated after the potentially explosive device was found near the McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road intersection shortly after 5 a.m.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was deployed to the site and safely disposed of the item.

The device was located near a parked car.

“The investigation remains ongoing. There are no further updates at the time,” Shoihet wrote to PAN.

Previous story
What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping off 110 foot cliff in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Apparent bomb found near parked car in Surrey

Explosive disposal unit called after apparent improvised explosive device located

Filipino Celebration to bring music, dancing, food to Museum of Surrey

Upcoming one-day festival to feature Filipino culture

PHOTOS: Team Canada’s softball team secure spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Americas Olympic Qualifier was held in South Surrey

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Most Read