Apparent bomb found near parked car in Surrey

After extinguishing a small fire in North Surrey Sunday morning, Surrey Fire Services found what was believed to be an “improvised explosive device.”

BC RCMP E Division senior media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Peace Arch News via email Monday that a number of residents were evacuated after the potentially explosive device was found near the McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road intersection shortly after 5 a.m.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was deployed to the site and safely disposed of the item.

The device was located near a parked car.

“The investigation remains ongoing. There are no further updates at the time,” Shoihet wrote to PAN.