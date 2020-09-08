The McDonald’s Canada restaurant at 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey. (Google Maps photo)

Another Surrey McDonald’s restaurant closed due to COVID-positive employee

The employee worked their last shift on Sept.5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Another McDonald’s Canada restaurant in Surrey has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, this time in Fleetwood.

“On Tuesday, September 8th, an employee from 15574 Fraser Highway, Surrey, British Columbia, reported that they tested positive for COVID-19,” the company said Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 8) in an emailed statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available, the company said.

The employee worked their last shift on Sept.5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on September 5th or 6th, please take directions from the experts at the BC Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website at: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19,” the company stated.

Earlier this summer, on Friday, Aug. 14, an employee from the 9638 160th St. McDonald’s location reported that they “have been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a release from the company. The restaurant was closed temporarily.

In early July, an employee at the Cloverdale McDonald’s (at 17960 56 Avenue) tested positive for COVID-19, and the restaurant was closed for a time.

Coronavirus

