Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Another case of the measles has been identified in the Lower Mainland.

The sick person lives in the Fraser Health reason, the authority said late Tuesday, and went to multiple public places while infectious.

READ MORE: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Anyone who was in the following places at the posted times may have been exposed, and should review their immunization records and watch for signs of the virus.

Saturday, April 13

International terminal at the Vancouver International Airport between 10:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Japan Airlines flight JL018 from Tokyo to Vancouver

Sunday, April 14

Ramada by Wyndham, 631 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Sun Star Restaurant (inside the Ramada) between 8:30 a.m. and noon

Lougheed Town Centre, 9855 Austin Ave, Burnaby, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public health officials are following up with people who were found to have been exposed to the virus.

The person got sick while out of the country, and is not linked to the outbreak declared earlier this year that stemmed from a group of French-language schools in Vancouver. It is the 27th case of measles in B.C.

Anyone who thinks they may have measles is asked to call their doctor before heading in to see them.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Vaccinations are free from your family doctor, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care centre, and possibly your pharmacist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter