Annis says ‘rush’ to push land-use applications through before election has ‘bad smell’

Councillor says mayor trying to stuff record 50 land-use applications into final council meetings before Oct. 15 election

A rival Surrey councillor is accusing Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum of trying to stuff a record 50 land-use applications into the final two council meetings before the Oct. 15 civic election and pushing the public hearings to November.

“Doug McCallum has told city council that he wants to move forward on this record number of applications, but not allow public hearings until November,” Coun. Linda Annis stated in a press release issued Tuesday. “Once again, he has demonstrated a total disregard for the community and anyone who might want to comment on any of these 50 different applications.”

Annis said the “sheer number” of applications and “rush” to move them forward “begs all sorts of questions, including who will benefit from these applications and why they should get priority treatment right before an election. It’s certainly not in the interest of Surrey residents to provide blanket approvals, with no public input until after the election on October 15.”

McCallum has not yet replied to requests for comment.

“This whole rush to the finish line, without proper process and public hearings has a really bad smell about it,” Annis charged.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

