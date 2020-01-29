Surrey Councillor Linda Annis. (File photo)

Annis calls for staff report to address Surrey rental housing ‘crisis’

Councillor wants to know what other cities are doing to tackle similar problems

Surrey city Councillor Linda Annis made a notice of motion Monday asking that city staff produce a report for council on “innovative approaches” other cities are taking to address lack of rental housing supply.

“Surrey is in a rental housing crisis, and in particular, quality inclusive and affordable housing that represents the diversity of our community,” she said.

Annis hopes the report will address “in particular, approaches that include the public sector, private sector and not-for-profit agencies that will address this need.”


