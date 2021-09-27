Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

