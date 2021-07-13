Alleged impaired driver hits pillar, rams White Rock police car, flees

A 43-year-old Surrey man is facing a slew of potential charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a “dangerous and potentially deadly display of poor judgment” in White Rock last weekend in which a police vehicle was rammed.

According to a news release, police received a report of a possible impaired driver at around 1 a.m. on July 11, after a truck hit a concrete barrier and nearly flipped on Marine Drive near the pier. Prior to that, the same driver allegedly hit a condo pillar on Vidal Street.

A White Rock officer located the truck and attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver collided with a parked vehicle, rammed the police vehicle “a number of times” and then fled, the release states.

Following a call for assistance from all available officers in the area, the truck was located outside a South Surrey home, near King George Boulevard and 152 Street. The driver “hit his house in his attempt to park,” the release notes.

No charges had been laid as of Tuesday morning (July 13), however,White Rock RCMP are investigating allegations of dangerous driving, flight from police and impaired driving.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said police have viewed video footage of the driving behaviour, and credited the person who made the initial 911 call with facilitating police in ending “a dangerous situation.”

According to recent statistics from ICBC – which kicked off its summer impaired-driving campaign on July 3, an average of 67 people die every year in crashes involving impaired driving in B.C.

