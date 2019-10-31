Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Nanaimo RCMP arrested an allegedly impaired driver of an 18-wheeler fuel truck who they say had empty beer cans beside his seat.

According to a news release Thursday, the incident happened Oct. 25 at about 9 p.m. on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Fifth Street exit.

“’Very troubling and shocking’ were just some of the comments made by the investigating officers,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“Although the fuel tanks were later found to be empty, given the sheer size of the vehicle, and distance travelled in an impaired state, it was simply a miracle that a tragic accident had not occurred.”

The press release notes that RCMP were alerted to a possible impaired truck driver operating his vehicle “erratically” southbound from Parksville.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old driver for impaired driving “based on the symptoms seen and evidence gathered.” The semi-trailer was impounded and the driver was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, where police say he provided breath samples that were “almost three times” the legal limit.

The driver, who is from the north Island, has been released with a court date of Dec. 17.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms
Next story
Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP to step up patrols Halloween night

They expect to be dealing with mischief calls while keeping an eye on pedestrian safety

Surrey mom ‘so excited’ as defibrillators will be installed in Surrey high schools

District approved funding, installation for machines in back in the spring

Police still looking for clues in 2013 murder of Vimal Chand in Surrey

Vimal Chand’s body was found on Feb. 20, 2013 in a car parked near Hyland elementary school in Newton

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

Seniors gather in South Surrey for Chong Yong Festival

Dinner event held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

Most Read