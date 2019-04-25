An Environmental Appeal Board hearing regarding an air-quality permit issued for a galvanizing plant in South Surrey is underway at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Allegations of ‘undue dealings’ raise ire at air-quality hearing

Evidence continues in proceedings contesting emissions permit for South Surrey galvanizing plant

The lawyer representing owners of the South Surrey galvanizing plant that is the subject of an ongoing Environmental Appeal Board hearing cautioned one witness this week against advancing “a proposition and a conspiracy theory that you have no basis of.”

Nicholas Hughes made the statement Wednesday morning, during cross-examination of Frank Mueggenburg, who is among around a dozen appellants hoping their evidence will lead to the cancellation of an air-quality permit that was issued to Ebco Metal Finishing LP. by Metro Vancouver for the discharge of emissions at the 18699 25 Ave. plant.

READ MORE: Many ‘dropped the ball’ on South Surrey galvanizing plant permissions: appellant

During earlier questioning by a fellow appellant, Mueggenburg had referenced talk heard during community meetings regarding the application, of a connection between a former City of Surrey manager and Ebco – a connection that suggested Ebco had been guided to navigate the city’s application process in such a way as to keep the air-quality component of the project out of the public eye.

Noting the information was hearsay, Mueggenburg said he’d heard that “somebody… got this through.”

Hughes described the comments as “serious allegations that Ebco is somehow involved in fraudulent activity.”

“You’re saying that there was some undue dealings between the city and our client? Today, in front of the press… there’s this allegation…”

Hughes noted he was drawing attention to the comments to ensure any media coverage of them included their correction.

Points he raised to that end included that the former manager cited left the city’s employ years ahead of Ebco’s application, and that an Ebco website, which now lists that individual as its vice-president is not the same Ebco company that owns the galvanizing plant.

While Mueggenburg – who earlier Wednesday spoke of the death of a foal on his property, which is located south of the galvanizing plant – confirmed he had not presented any evidence that would support a “conspiracy,” he said that a fellow appellant who has yet to testify may be better able to answer Hughes’ questions.

The hearing, underway at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, is scheduled to continue through April 30.

The air-quality permit in question was issued a year ago, effective until Feb. 28, 2033. In opening statements last week, the EAB panel heard that the 25 Avenue site was zoned for “light impact industry,” and that the project was initially proposed as a warehouse. Residents later learned that annual emissions were estimated at six tonnes – an amount Metro Vancouver officials, in an interview at that time, told Peace Arch News was “not a particularly large amount.”

Previous story
‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs
Next story
Canada banning oil, gas and mining from marine protected areas

Just Posted

Sisters, sexual abuse and one Surrey family’s bond in new movie ‘Because We Are Girls’

Cloverdale’s Jeeti Pooni led effort to create the documentary, set to debut at festivals

Allegations of ‘undue dealings’ raise ire at air-quality hearing

Evidence continues in proceedings contesting emissions permit for South Surrey galvanizing plant

Surrey Historical Society holds ‘memory social’ Sunday

Gathering will be a chance to offer, share stories

Drowning victim fondly remembered

Immigration consultant Jay Atienza Razon, who worked out of Newton, drowned in a kayaking accident March 29

Khan Michael Bourne, of Sechelt, shot dead in Surrey

Police say Bourne was found laying on the ground, with gunshot wounds

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

VIDEO: Vanouver Giants come back to earn 4-3 overtime victory

Playing in Spokane for the second consecutive night, the G-Men triumph put them 3-1 in the playoffs

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Most Read