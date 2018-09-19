All-candidates meetings: In Surrey, civic election candidates have their say starting Sept. 25

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 20

Several all-candidates meetings are planned in Surrey ahead of next month’s civic election.

Voters in communities across B.C. will go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 20 in an election for mayor, council and school board positions.

First up locally, Surrey Homelessness and Housing Task Force will host an all-candidates meeting for mayoral and council candidates on Tuesday evening (Sept. 25) at City Centre Library (10350 University Drive, Room 120), from 6 to 8 p.m. For more event details, call 778-836-6504 or email shhtfcoordinator@shaw.ca.

• RELATED STORY: SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates.

Also during the final week of September, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association will host three all-candidates meetings.

Mayoral candidates will be the focus of an event Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the new Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.), starting at 6:30 p.m. “Candidates will introduce themselves, their platform, and their vision for the city,” the organization says in an event advisory. “They will also have the opportunity to answer questions, including those from attendees.”

Up next, council candidates will get their turn to talk Thursday (Sept. 27) at Whalley Legion (13525 106 Ave.), also starting at 6:30 p.m. Says the BIA: “Choosing a council is just as important as the Mayor, so voters are encouraged to consider all their options to support Surrey’s growth.”

Then, on Friday, Sept. 28, the association will welcome school board trustee hopefuls to Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre for a meeting that starts at 7 p.m., at 13458 107A Ave. “Surrey boasts the province’s largest school district, with one-third of the city’s population being under 19,” note event planners with the BIA. “The future growth and prosperity of Surrey is largely tied to its youth, who will become the next generation of decision makers, influencers, workers, and community members for our diverse city. Babysitting will be available for this meeting.”

In a press release Tuesday, the Downtown Surrey BIA says it is “dedicated to the development of a vibrant, safe and livable downtown. The organization considers it crucial to offer the public opportunities to be as informed as possible when making decisions for the community.”

Elsewhere, the Surrey Board of Trade’s events calendar, posted to businessinsurrey.com, includes a “Surrey Mayor’s Candidates Dialogue” on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.), starting at 5:30 p.m. Also planned is a “Councillors Candidate Dialogue” the following night, Oct. 11, at Eaglequest golf course (7778 152nd St.), from 5:30 p.m. on. SBOT will host school board candidates at a meeting of their own at Eaglequest, on Thursday, Oct. 18 – just two days before the election.

To alert the Now-Leader of additional all-candidates meetings in Surrey, email edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to see more stories about the civic election in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
