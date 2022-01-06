Alex Fraser Bridge closes due to winter conditions

The Alex Fraser Bridge closed Thursday afternoon due to winter conditions and commuters are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The bridge is closed in both directions due to “winter operations,” the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted just after noon on Thursday.

This is the second time in a few weeks it closed. The bridge also shut down on Dec. 24 due to snow buildup on the cables.

