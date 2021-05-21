Surrey Fire Service members on the scene of a house fire near 16 Ave. and 127 St. in which a man escaped thanks to the intervention of a passerby. (Brenda Anderson photo)

Surrey Fire Service members on the scene of a house fire near 16 Ave. and 127 St. in which a man escaped thanks to the intervention of a passerby. (Brenda Anderson photo)

Alert passerby helps man escape South Surrey house fire

Driver pulled over when she saw smoke and alerted home’s sleeping occupant

The sole occupant of a South Surrey house escaped a serious fire unharmed Friday morning (May 21) – thanks to the alertness of a passing driver.

Surrey Fire Service Battalion Chief Steve Wyatt said Friday the man was evidently asleep inside the single-storey wood frame house in the 12700-block of 16 Avenue in Ocean Park when fire broke out sometime after 10 a.m.

“He was woken up by a woman passerby who was driving on 16 Avenue and saw smoke billowing out of the house,” he said.

“She pulled over and went to the front door, rang the bell and was banging on the door,” he added.

“Then she went to a side window and saw the man through the glass – and had helped him out through the window by the time the RCMP arrived.”

“He was checked out for smoke inhalation at Peace Arch Hospital and released,” he said.

Wyatt said Surrey Fire Service crews responded to an initial call at 10:33 a.m. and arrived to find the building “fully involved on the back side of the house.”

The fire was brought under control and extinguished before noon, he said.

“There’s significant damage to the house and we’re investigating the cause,” he added.

Much credit must go the swift response of the unidentified woman who was driving by, he said.

“She didn’t make much of it – she said it was just something you do,” he noted.

“But it’s a big deal.”

Wyatt said that, despite the property damage, he looks at the incident as having “a good outcome.”

“I feel bad for the folks losing their possessions, but nobody was injured, and stuff can be replaced,” he said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSurrey

Previous story
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days
Next story
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Missing woman, 81, last seen in Surrey City Centre area

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Police were dispatched to the Crescent Beach neighbourhood Friday morning (May 21, 2021) following a report of a possible pipe bomb. (Contributed photo)
Geocache find prompts pipe-bomb response in South Surrey

Police responded to Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. May 21

A view of Fraser Surrey Docks. (File photo)
Surrey stores hurting after Canada imposes 295.5% tariff on China-made furniture

Jeet Jaswal, owner of MJM Furniture in Newton, says a tariff of 295.5% is ‘outrageous’

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photos: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder after burned human remains found on Surrey roadside

Police say while death doesn’t appear to be random, it’s not thought to be gang related

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Most Read