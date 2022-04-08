Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Created habitat for Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds is expected to take at least 50 years

The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north.

The plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds are intended to bring the amount of usable caribou habitat in the area up to 65 per cent in accordance with federal guidelines.

That process is expected to take at least 50 years.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association welcomed the emphasis on co-ordinating road building as well as managing and reducing the effects of forestry and oil and gas activity.

But she says the plans delay most of the hard work for at least a decade and lack specifics on how habitat will be maintained and restored.

Campbell says that means the province will continue to rely for the foreseeable future on shooting and poisoning wolves in the area to keep caribou on the landscape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
Surrey council to re-consider Code of Conduct Bylaw on Monday
Next story
Delta, Fraser Health saw rise in COVID-19 cases last week

Just Posted

Aaron Grim (left), George Gunnik, and Bryan Grim push Morgan Grim in the team’s new bed racer down 176A Street during the 42nd annual Cloverdale Bed Race in 2019. (Black Press file photo)
Bed Races to roll in May

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council to re-consider Code of Conduct Bylaw on Monday

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: In Surrey, Canucks Autism Network hockey jamboree celebrates World Autism Day

Aftermath of the fire that destroyed St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley on July 19, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey church arsonist sentenced to four years in prison