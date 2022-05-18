FILE: Jason Kenney speaks in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as UCP leader

Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from the party in a leadership vote

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has stepped down as leader of the United Conservative Party.

Kenney received 51.4 per cent support from the party in a leadership vote.

The results were announced online tonight.

More coming …

