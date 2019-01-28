Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is seen in this undated photo. (News staff)

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

The Premier of Alberta has responded to news last week that the City of Victoria has endorsed a class action lawsuit against big oil and gas companies.

The 8-1 motion passed at Victoria city council and will now be brought up at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) meeting this September. The endorsement favours a class action lawsuit “on behalf of member local governments to recover costs arising from climate change from major fossil fuels corporations.”

READ ALSO: Victoria endorses potential class action lawsuit against fossil fuel giants

The motion also asks the province to consider legislation to support local governments in recovering these costs.

In a statement from the Alberta government, Notley calls the “hypocrisy” of the proposed lawsuit to be “astounding.”

“While Victoria is pumping over 100 million litres of raw sewage into the ocean everyday, the hardworking people of our energy sector are reducing emissions, investing in clean technology and powering our great country. We will defend our workers everyday, especially against grandstanding lawsuits.”

Victoria city councillor Ben Isitt said their proposed lawsuit is an appropriate step for municipalities to safeguard financial interests.

“I think as we see the impacts of climate change coming more and more apparent, this type of action becomes an all-the-more appropriate step for municipalities to safeguard the financial interests of our residents by seeking to recover costs arising from climate change from the companies that have profited for the burning of fossil fuels,” he said.

“The other actions allow us to quantify the amount of damage the city has been experiencing and also opening the door to working with other local governments to explore potential legal proceedings to help recover these costs.”

Municipal staff from throughout the province will present their ideas at the upcoming UBCM conference Sept. 23-27 in Vancouver.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study
Next story
Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Just Posted

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

Gold for first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey

Allison Kelly-Dejesus is with 767 Dearman cadet squadron

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

Transportation minister says Surrey mayor will have to ‘work through’ his opposition to ride hailing

Claire Trevena tackled ride hailing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

North Delta heritage series returns to George Mackie library

Talks will explore the history of Annieville fishing dock and the people behind local place names

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read