Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Aircraft are searching the British Columbia Interior for a small plane with two people on board that’s gone missing.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C.

It says a Hercules search-and-rescue plane began a search based on the pilot’s flight plan, as well as on information from air traffic control.

A Cormorant helicopter later joined the search, but low cloud cover hampered the effort.

Other aircraft resumed the search Saturday with the help of seven aircraft from the Civil Aviation Search And Rescue Association.

The search is centred on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemont, B.C., but officials note the low ceiling in some areas is a challenge.

The Canadian Press

