Air ambulance lands at South Surrey elementary school

Fire fighters stand by as an air ambulance takes off from a field at South Meridian Elementary in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Police and other emergency crews – including a BC Ambulance helicopter – were on the scene at South Meridian Elementary in South Surrey Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., an air ambulance landed in a field behind the school, and took off from the scene just before 10 a.m. Three other ambulances, as well as a fire truck and at least one police vehicle were also at the school.

Surrey RCMP confirmed to Peace Arch News that an incident had occurred, but could not provide details at this time. Further information was expected to be released shortly, a spokesperson said.

More to come…