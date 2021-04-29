This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from April 18 to 24, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from April 18 to 24, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

Active COVID-19 cases in Delta down for second week

192 cases April 18 to 24; overall number in Fraser Health down for the first time since Feb. 3

Delta again had fewer active COVID-19 cases last week as case counts in Fraser Health decreased for the first time since early February.

Every Wednesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 192 cases for the week of April 18 to 24, a drop of 49 from the week previous.

It was the second time Delta’s case total had decreased after climbing for 10 straight weeks to hit a record high of 262 the week ending April 10. The previous high was the week ending Dec. 5 — the first weekly map released by the BC CDC.

(Story continues below graph)

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region also decreased last week for the first time since the week ending Feb. 3. The region saw 4,049 cases last week, down 211 from the week previous.

All but two of the 13 local health areas in the Fraser Health region saw decreases from the previous week, most notably in the “hot spot” of Tri-Cities (341, down 70) and in South Surrey/White Rock (97, down 47).

Surrey and Chilliwack, meanwhile, both saw their case totals rise last week. Surrey, another “hot spot” targeted by Fraser Health, saw an additional 62 cases for total of 1,760, the tenth straight week of upward-trending numbers. Chilliwack had 121 cases, up 16 from the week previous.

Wednesday’s map release came as health officials reported 841 new COVID-19 cases in the province over the past 24 hours — 541 of those in the Fraser Health region — and five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,576 in B.C. since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations also rose to a record 515 people in acute care facilities, with 171 of them in intensive care.

THE LATEST: B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday (April 28, 2021)

Earlier this month, the BC CDC released an updated map showing the total cumulative cases by local health area from the start of the pandemic through the end of March 2021. That map shows there were a total of 3,337 COVID-19 cases in Delta through March 31, with 614 new cases that month.

The map also shows there were 4, 406 new cases in Surrey in March, and 10,554 new cases across the Fraser Health region. Vancouver Coastal Health, meanwhile, had 5,726 new cases that month.

As of Thursday morning (April 29), there were no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

Health officials have temporarily closed three Delta workplaces due to the number of cases among their workers. A&T Insurance Broker, located at 8697 Scott Road, was closed on April 26, while Highland Van and Storage, located at 8238 Swenson Way, was closed on April 21. Health officials also closed Langley-based King Hoe Excavating worksite at the Vancouver Landfill (5400 72 Street) on April 21.

The closure follows an announcement by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry April 8 that workplaces with three or more people who have COVID-19 and likely transmission in the workplace will be ordered to close, unless it is in the overriding public interest to keep it open. The closure generally last for 10 days unless otherwise determined by health officials.

RELATED: Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act (April 29, 2021)

Meanwhile, Fraser Health’s website listed exposures at 12 Delta schools as of Thursday morning: Chalmers Elementary (April 15 and 16), Cougar Canyon Elementary (April 21 and 22), Delta Secondary (April 23), Delview Secondary (April 15, 16, 19 and 20), Gray Elementary (April 15 and 16), Heath Traditional Elementary (April 16), Richardson Elementary (April 15, 16, 19 and 20), Sands Secondary (April 19, 20 and 23), Seaquam Secondary (April 19 and 20), South Delta Secondary (April 19 and 20), South Park Elementary (April 19 and 20), and Sunshine Hills Elementary (April 16 and 19).

Fraser Health defines exposure as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.” Two or more individuals is defined as a cluster, while an outbreak describes a situation involving “multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.”

SEE ALSO: Alcohol to be allowed in some Delta parks this summer (April 27, 2021)

SEE ALSO: What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed (April 28, 2021)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March
Next story
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

Just Posted

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Cloverdale Fairgrounds hosted food fest on wheels

A sign at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday (April 27) telling people the clinic was already at capacity by noon. Both Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Victoria Lee have apologized for the way the clinics were rolled out in high-transmission neighbourhoods. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey pop-up vaccine clinic ‘got a life of its own that was not anticipated’: Henry

Fraser Health’s top doctor says Newton clinic wasn’t officially announced because of long lines

Surrey RCMP say Hailey Leblond was last seen on April 18, 2021, in the area of the 10600-block of and 138th Street.
Police ask for your help to find missing woman in Surrey

Hailey Leblond was last seen April 18 around the 10600-block of 138th Street

Norm Lipinski, Chief Constable of the Surrey Police Service.
Surrey Police Service ‘strategic plans’ will be focus of chief’s Digital Town Hall

May 11 online event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade

TEASER PHOTO of wrestler John Tenta
SURREY NOW & THEN: John ‘Earthquake’ Tenta wrestled around world before death 15 years ago

Surrey Now & Then is a weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites, events and people

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1 ahead of driest months of the year

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read