Abbotsford student dies after medical incident in class

A Rick Hansen Secondary School student died in hospital after suffering a medical incident in class on Monday. (File photo)

A student at Rick Hansen Secondary School has died in hospital after suffering a medical emergency yesterday (Monday) during class.

An e-mail was sent to parents yesterday explaining the situation and noting that the school district’s critical response team has been made available for students. Additional counsellors and district staff are also available to students who are experiencing difficulty with the situation.

The e-mail also noted the Abbotsford Hospice Society and Foundry as two other places that students or families can go if they need assistance.

Kayla Stuckart, the communications manager for the Abbotsford School District, stated that no further details will be provided related to this incident out of respect and confidentiality to all involved.

