(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police investigating after crash kills 1, sends 2 to hospital

Police requesting video footage of Mt. Lehman Road collision

Abbotsford Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead, and sent two to hospital on Sept. 22.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mt. Lehman Road, between Great Northern Way and Progressive Way at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The crash involved a pickup truck and sedan type vehicle, and the impact sent the truck into the yard of a home adjacent to the street.

The passenger of the sedan died of their injuries, while the driver was transported to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the passenger killed in this tragic crash,” said an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) press release.

“If you were near the 2500 block of Mt Lehman Road today between 3 – 3:30 p.m. and have CCTV, dashcam video or witnessed this collision, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.”

APD patrol officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene, and Mt. Lehman Road was closed while an investigation took place.

COVID-19Fraser Valley

Previous story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert
Next story
Criminal charges sought in White Rock collision

Just Posted

Air 1 touches down at an RCMP Open House in 2019. Hundreds of families attended the annual event. Mounties say Air 1 aided in the arrest of Gurkaran Sandhu, 19, after he allegedly fled from police in Cloverdale Sept. 16. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police helicopter aids RCMP in Cloverdale arrest

Images on a website for the new Surrey Sports Museum Endowment Fund, on surreycares.org.
Surrey Sports Museum dream for Ironman athlete who kick-started funding drive

Surrey RCMP is looking for 12-year-old Tanner Friesen. (File photo)
UPDATE: Missing Cloverdale 12-year-old located

Police say criminal charges will be recommended in connection with a Sept. 22, 2021 collision on Marine Drive in White Rock. (KariLin Hahn photo)
Criminal charges sought in White Rock collision