Abbotsford man faces charges in Delta hit and run

Five men were injured in the June 2017 incident in Ladner

An Abbotsford man is now facing multiple charges for a hit and run that happened nearly a year ago in Ladner.

In the early hours of the morning on June 11, 2017, Patrick John Scott McIntyre allegedly drove his vehicle into a group of pedestrians at the 5300-block of 48A Avenue, intentionally hitting five men. The vehicle caused serious injury to two of the men and minor injuries to the remaining three.

McIntyre, 20, then apparently fled the scene without stopping.

Police investigation later found that the McIntyre was believed to have been in a physical altercation at a nearby pub with some or all of the victims.

According to a Delta police press release, resources were used from patrol, major crime, forensics and traffic collision analysis departments to investigate the incident. It ultimately led to a warrant for McIntyre’s arrest in April 2018.

McIntyre was arrested on April 14, 2018, in Langley and is now being charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

McIntyre has been released from custody and is due in court in Surrey on June 12 at 9 a.m.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter