Abbotsford hospital psych unit included in COVID-19 outbreak list: Fraser Health

Abbotsford Regional Hospital is among those restricting scheduled surgeries to deal with COVID-19 cases. (Abbotsford News file)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreaks at five acute care locations, including Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s psychiatry unit.

They are reporting that eight patients there have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit.

They have also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital. Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit.

There is also an outbreak in the High Intensity Rehabilitation Unit at Laurel Place. Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit.

There is an outbreak at Burnaby Hospital at three units. Three patients in a surgical unit, eight patients in an acute care elders unit, and two patients in a medicine unit have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to those three units.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital after evidence of transmission in a patient assessment and transition home unit. Five patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit.

Upon declaring the outbreaks, Fraser Health says staff immediately implemented precautions at the sites, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients. All affected units are temporarily closed to admissions.

The emergency departments at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Burnaby Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital remain open.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected units about each outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Hawthorne Lodge in Port Coquitlam and at Mission Memorial Hospital.

There is also an outbreak at Glenwood Care Centre in Agassiz affecting several staff and residents.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

